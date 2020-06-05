Osmania University to conduct 8th semester exams of BSc (Hons) Forestry from 10 to 16 June; check schedule on osmania.ac.in

The Osmania University has announced the dates for the eighth semester (Regular) exams of B.Sc (Hons) Forestry 4 Years (CBCS). The exams will be held from 10 to 16 June. The schedule can be checked on the official website — osmania.ac.in.

The papers will be conducted in single shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm. On 10 June, the exam for Forest Tribology and Anthropology will be held, while Forest Biotechnology exam will take place on 11 June.

The paper for Agroforestry Systems and Management will be conducted on 12 June. The exams for Wildlife Management and Forest Ecophysiology will take place on 15 and 16 June.

Candidates whose forms have been rejected by the examination branch will not be considered for the exams. If any candidate is found not eligible at a later stage, his registration will be cancelled for this examination.

“The Examination centres should give highest priority to health and safety of all concerned by following the protocols for preventing COVID-19 pandemic,” the varsity said.

Last month, the university said that it would hold the degree examinations in the second week of June. The OU informed that it is also working on the exam dates for postgraduate programmes which may commence from the second week of July.

“The PG examinations will commence in July when major UG examinations complete,” said Osmania University Controller of examinations Sriram Venkatesh.

Venkatesh added that the university already maintains one-metre physical distance between students during the examinations.

The varsity also extended the summer vacations for students from 11 May to 7 June in view of the coronavirus lockdown.