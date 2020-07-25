Osmania University says it will hold end semester exams between August and September

Osmania University's decision comes after UGC released revised guidelines on 6 July, in which they had asked universities to conduct end-semester examinations and 'compulsory' backlog examinations by September end.

The Osmania University, Hyderabad has announced that it will hold end-semester regular, backlog and improvement examinations in the months of August and September.

According to a report by India Today, the university has said that regular, backlog and improvement exams will be held for Bachelor of Legislative Law (LL.B) courses including LL.B (3 year), LL.B HONOURS (3 year), BA.LL.B (5 year), BB.A LL.B (5 year), and B.COM LL.B (5 year) and Master of Law (LLM).

The report says that the university has asked students to submit their examination fees by 12 August. They can submit it by 19 August with late fees as well.

The report adds that the university will also take regular, backlog, and improvement exams for Master of Applied Management (MAM) and 5-year Integrated BBA/MBA courses.

Students of these subjects need to submit their examination fees by 6 August or by 14 August with late fees.

As per a report by NDTV, Osmania University's decision comes after UGC released revised guidelines on 6 July where they had asked universities to conduct end-semester examinations and 'compulsory' backlog examinations by September end.

The report adds that the UGC guidelines are now being assessed by the Supreme Court following a plea filed by 31 students challenging them. The apex court is slated to hear the matter on 30 July.

