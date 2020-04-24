Osmania University releases results of UG revaluation for 2019 semester exam; check score on osmania.ac.in

Osmania University on 24 April declared the revaluation results of BA, BBA, B.Com, B.Sc (I, III, V) semesters examination on its official website. Candidates an check their results at osmania.ac.in . or in the direct link here.

The Osmania University I, III, V semester November/December Exam Revaluation Result 2020 have been announced for-- BA (CBCS) (RV), BBA (CBCS) (RV), B.Com (CBCS) (RV), B.Sc (CBCS) (RV).

Students will be requiring their examination hall ticket number to check their revaluation result.

Here's how to check the Osmania University Revaluation result 2019:

-- Candidates first need to click on the exam result tab on the home page of the official website of the university

-- On the next page, click on the relevant result link.

-- Enter the examination hall ticket number to login

-- Press enter and check the result

-- Download the result and save it for your future reference

According to a report in NDTV, the Hyderabad-based university has postponed all exams in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. They had notified that revised dates for the exams would be notified soon and had directed faculty members to complete the remaining syllabus through online classes by the end of April.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.