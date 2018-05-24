Osmania University degree results 2018: BA/BCom/BSc results declared today on osmania.ac.in

The Osmania University (OU) has announced the results of its annual examinations of BA/BCom (honours and vocational)/BSc/BSW/BBA first, second, and the third year today on its official website: osmania.ac.in.

Students who appeared for the exam can also check the result on manabadi.co.in.

The BA/BSc/BCom results were held from 6 March to 9 April 2018

Follow these steps to check your result:

- Visit the official website of the Osmania University (OU) — osmania.ac.in or manabadi.com

- On the homepage, look for the link which says, "Osmania University BA/BCom/BSc exam results". Click on it

- Enter your hall ticket number and other required details. Click on submit.

- Download and take printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.