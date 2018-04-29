'Only people who commit suicide know reason': Madhya Pradesh minister brushes off farmers taking their own lives

Madhya Pradesh minister Balkrishna Patidar landed in hot water on Sunday when he tried to downplay the issue of farmer suicides in his state, suggesting that people pursuing other occupations commit suicide too.

According to ANI, the BJP leader, who is also the Madhya Pradesh minister for labour, farmer welfare and agriculture development, said to the press in Indore that suicide was a "global problem." He was reported to have said, "Traders do it (commit suicide). Police commissioners have also done it. Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) also end up doing it, and so do the labourers...Suicide is not something only we (farmers) face. It is a world problem."

"Only the person who commits suicide knows the cause behind it. We can only speculate what their reasons were," Patidar added.

According to NDTV, Madhya Pradesh has seen a 21 percent rise in farmer suicides since 2013. The report says Union agriculture minister Purushottam Rupala had informed the Lok Sabha about this rise in farmer suicides in Madhya Pradesh in March.

A report in The Indian Express mentions a number of measures taken by the government to alleviate farm distress, including the modification of the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana and announcement of farm loan waivers.

With inputs from agencies