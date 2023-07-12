India

'Only in Bengaluru': 'Entrepreneur programme' for preschoolers post leaves internet in splits

FP Trending Last Updated:July 12, 2023 17:02:51 IST
'Entrepreneur programme' for preschoolers post leaves internet in splits. Twitter/@Bhavana_MA

Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, prides itself on being the leading information technology (IT) exporter. As testament to the fact, the city is home to leading technological organisations like ISRO, Infosys, Wipro and HAL among others. Now, carrying the legacy forward, the city seems to be planning an early and a smart investment in its youngsters. This will help them start early and reach their goals more quickly.

Proving the same, a Twitter user shared a ‘peak Bengaluru moment’ when she spotted a board outside a preschool on South Bengaluru’s Hosur-Sarjapur Road. An epitome of contemporary living space, HSR is a bustling suburb of Bengaluru. In addition, it is home to several top Indian startups like Udaan, MyGate, WhatFix to name a few.

It showed a child’s photo pointing towards the word ‘Future’, calling applications for an ‘entrepreneurship programme’. Preschool kids are usually between three and six years of age.

Check out the viral post:

Peak Bengaluru, a popular Twitter page that posts news from the fastest growing startup city in the world, also re-tweeted the post. The post garnered over 13,000 views.

Check out some of the comments below:

One user wrote: “Jitna lootna hai loot lo, sahi time hai (Steal as much as you want, now is the right time).

“That’s why HSR has so many startups,” said another.

In a third comment, another user said: “I saw this in a pre-nursery in HSR Layout.” The city prepares them well, doesn’t it?”

Bengaluru never fails to impress people when it comes to a number of unique incidents pertinent to the high-tech city. In the past, incidents like a man based on Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Road amused the internet while searching for a roommate in his rented flat. This, he wrote, could lead to the possibility of turning him into a potential co-founder for his start-up.

As per the man’s Twitter bio, he too founded two companies and previously worked for Dunzo. Furthermore, the man shared photos of the flat and stated there was no brokerage and the monthly rent would be Rs 8,300.

Another example lauded immensely by the internet involved a tenant named Pawan Gupta, the co-founder and CEO of Betterhalf.ai, disclosing that his landlord, Sushil, invested $10,000 or Rs 8.2 lakh approximately in his AI-driven matrimonial app.

Published on: July 12, 2023 16:56:08 IST

