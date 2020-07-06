Online admission process for St Stephen's College to start tomorrow; students can register at du.ac.in before 18 July

Delhi University's St. Stephen's College will commence the online application process for undergraduate courses for 2020-2021 from 7 July.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, students willing to take admission in the college can register themselves on or before 18 July. They will first have to register on the University of Delhi's official website du.ac.in.

The report mentions that St. Stephen's college has its own admission process and reserves 50 percent seats for Christian students.

After the cutoffs for the undergraduate courses are released, the college conducts tests and interviews which comprise 15 marks. The remaining 85 marks are for the applicants' performance in their Class 12 examinations.

This year the entire 15 marks will be on the basis of interviews which will have three components academic, co-curricular and general awareness, and sense of values.

Click here for St. Stephen's College UG Prospectus 2020-2021: https://www.ststephens.edu/prospectus-2020-21/

As per a report by news agency PTI, only online interview will be conducted by the college this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who will be called for the interview will have to carry a printout of the interview call letter and original copies of the certificate of the date of birth and marksheet of the qualifying examination.

Applicants from the Christian category will have to submit a copy of certificate of Baptism/Certificate of confirmation.

According to a report by ABP Live, candidates applying under reserved categories will have to furnish their reservation certificates (whichever applicable).

Students who completed their qualifying examination from a Foreign Board will be required to get an equivalence certificate from AIU if their board/examination is not mentioned in the list released by Delhi University.