ONGC brings massive fire in Surat plant under control; no casualties reported

FP Staff September 24, 2020 08:45:58 IST
A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat, Gujarat, on Thursday at around 3 am.

According to top ONGC sources, a blast took place at two terminals at Hazira-based ONGC plant in Surat. This Hazira ONGC gas pipeline in Surat is a part of the 240 km long Bombay High, Ahmedabad Mirror reported.

The officials have said that the fire, which was visible from a distance, broke out after multiple blasts at the plant. The cause of the incident is not yet known.

Surat Collector Dr Dhaval Patel said that three consecutive blasts took place at ONGC Hazira Plant which led to the fire.

"Around 3 am, three consecutive blasts took place at ONGC Hazira Plant which led to the fire. Firefighters present at spot. No casualty reported so far. The activity of depressurizing the pressurized gas system underway by ONGC officials," ANI quoted Patel as saying.

ONGC in its official statement has said, "A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person."

All 24 terminals have been closed down as a precautionary measure.

All Reliance, Kribhco, NTPC, Adani, Shell, LarsenToubro, GAIL, GSEG, GSPC and several other plants have been closed with immediate effect, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Hazira port is located on the banks of Tapti River, 8 Kms away from the Arabian Sea.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

Updated Date: September 24, 2020 08:45:58 IST

