ONGC brings massive fire in Surat plant under control; no casualties reported
A blast took place at two terminals at Hazira-based ONGC plant in Surat. This Hazira ONGC gas pipeline in Surat is a part of the 240 km long Bombay High
A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat, Gujarat, on Thursday at around 3 am.
#WATCH Gujarat: A fire breaks out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6xPKHW5PrR
— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020
According to top ONGC sources, a blast took place at two terminals at Hazira-based ONGC plant in Surat. This Hazira ONGC gas pipeline in Surat is a part of the 240 km long Bombay High, Ahmedabad Mirror reported.
The officials have said that the fire, which was visible from a distance, broke out after multiple blasts at the plant. The cause of the incident is not yet known.
Surat Collector Dr Dhaval Patel said that three consecutive blasts took place at ONGC Hazira Plant which led to the fire.
"Around 3 am, three consecutive blasts took place at ONGC Hazira Plant which led to the fire. Firefighters present at spot. No casualty reported so far. The activity of depressurizing the pressurized gas system underway by ONGC officials," ANI quoted Patel as saying.
ONGC in its official statement has said, "A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person."
A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person.
— ONGC (@ONGC_) September 24, 2020
All 24 terminals have been closed down as a precautionary measure.
All Reliance, Kribhco, NTPC, Adani, Shell, LarsenToubro, GAIL, GSEG, GSPC and several other plants have been closed with immediate effect, Mumbai Mirror reported.
Hazira port is located on the banks of Tapti River, 8 Kms away from the Arabian Sea.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Indian Navy aircraft carrier 'Viraat' makes last journey to Gujarat, to be broken down and sold as scrap
The aircraft carrier served the Navy for 29 years before being decommissioned in 2017. None of the attempts to convert 'Viraat' into a museum or a restaurant were successful
India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 52 lakh, but Centre says five worst-hit states also reporting high recoveries
According to the health ministry, 59.8 percent of the India's active COVID-19 cases are being reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh
GSPHC Recruitment 2020: 41 vaccancies for Base Civil Engineer posts announced; applications open till 14 Sep
Eligible and willing candidates can apply online at gsphc.gujarat.gov.in by 16 September up to 6 pm