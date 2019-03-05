One terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Tral; security forces cordon off gunfight site to flush out other militants

One terrorist was killed on Tuesday in an encounter, which broke out late on Monday, in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. "A brief exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists in the Tral area," a state police spokesperson said.

He added that the security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to flush out the other militants. TV reports said security forces have blown up the house where they believed the militants were hiding.

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Tral. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/e8lu8WCivb — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2019

Less than a week ago, security forces were engaged in 56-hour-long encounter in the state's Handwara district. The gunfight began on Friday morning after a cordon and search operation was launched in the area and ended only on Sunday afternoon.

Two militants, five security personnel, including a CRPF officer, and a civilian were killed in the encounter at Babagund village of Langate. The bodies of both the militants were recovered from the site of the gunfight, but they have not been identified yet.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the encounter site. The police spokesperson also said the encounter went on for 56 hours because of the area's geographical terrain and the presence of civilians in the area.

With inputs from PTI

