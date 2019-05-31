One terrorist killed in encounter between militants, security forces in Dragad Sugan area of J&K's Shopian; operation underway

An encounter is underway between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. One terrorist has been neutralised in the operation which started in the Dragad Sugan area of the Shopian district on Friday morning.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in south Kashmir's Dragad Sugan following a tip-off about the presence of militants, a police official told PTI. As the forces carried out searches, militants fired upon them, leading to the encounter, the official said.

More details are awaited.

With inputs from agencies