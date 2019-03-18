One person missing after tug boat capsizes off Mumbai coast; condition of six rescued persons stable

Mumbai: One person is missing and six others rescued after a tug boat capsized Monday morning in the Arabian Sea off the Worli coast in Mumbai, police said.

The tug boat Revati was carrying seven persons and a Coast Guard helicopter and an inshore patrol vessel, and personnel from the Mumbai police's coastal unit were deployed for the rescue effort, he informed.

Revati was on its way to Tarapur from Mumbai with a crew of seven when it capsized in the morning, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.

Indian Coast Guard ship Amaratya rescued 6 of 7 crew of the sinking Tug Revti off Mumbai at 1100 hours today. All rescued crew are safe and first aid has been provided to them. 2 coast guard ships and a coast guard helicopter continue search for the one missing crew. pic.twitter.com/IV9Th5Z9QM — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019

A distress call was received from the vessel after which Coast Guard Ship Amartya, a fast patrol vessel on surveillance duty, was diverted for the search and rescue operation, he said. ICGS Amartya reached the spot and rescued six occupants from the sinking tug, he said.

The search and rescue operation for the seventh occupant of the boat is still underway and two ships and a Chetak helicopter have been deployed, he added.

Apart from a surface search by the two ships, two helicopter sorties have been launched as part of a coordinated sea-air search and rescue operation for the seventh person, he said.

The rescued tug occupants have been given medical aid and their condition is stable, he said.

