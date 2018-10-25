One jawan killed, another injured in sniper attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

Srinagar: An Army jawan was killed in sniper fire by militants in Tral area of south Kashmir Thursday, in second such incident within a week, officials said.

"The militants using sniper rifle carried out the attack on 42 RR camp in Luragam at around 9.00 pm, killing sepoy Ngamsiamliana, who was on the guard duty," officials said.

According to them, he received the fatal shot in his head, another jawan Thake Dhoniy received minor injuries.

This is the second such incident within four days in which militants have used sniper rifle to carry out attack on security establishments.

An SSB jawan was killed inside a CRPF camp on 21 October by militants who used sniper rifles, possibly armed with night-vision devices, in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.