One girl dead, 18 other injured after tanker collides with school van in Delhi's Kanhaiya Nagar

India FP Staff Apr 26, 2018 11:29:41 IST

A seven-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries sustained after a school van and a milk tanker collided on Thursday morning near Kanhaiya Nagar metro station in Delhi. Eighteen other school students are injured and are being treated at different hospitals. Six of them are reported to be in a critical condition.

According to The Times of India, DCP (north-west) Aslam Khan said that the tempo driver, as well as the driver of the school bus, have been arrested and investigations in the case are ongoing.

The police is still trying to ascertain if either of the two drivers were under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered at Keshavpuram Police Station.


