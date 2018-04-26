One girl dead, 18 other injured after tanker collides with school van in Delhi's Kanhaiya Nagar

A seven-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries sustained after a school van and a milk tanker collided on Thursday morning near Kanhaiya Nagar metro station in Delhi. Eighteen other school students are injured and are being treated at different hospitals. Six of them are reported to be in a critical condition.

Delhi: Collision between a school van and a tempo took place this morning, near Kanhaiya Nagar metro station. 18 school students are injured & are being treated at different hospitals. pic.twitter.com/LK7bI5wCh9 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2018

According to The Times of India, DCP (north-west) Aslam Khan said that the tempo driver, as well as the driver of the school bus, have been arrested and investigations in the case are ongoing.

The police is still trying to ascertain if either of the two drivers were under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered at Keshavpuram Police Station.