One dead, 17 injured in Raigad building collapse; NDRF rescues 25 people, CM assures help to district admin

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he has spoken to Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhary and Mahad MLA Bharat Gogawale, and 'assured all possible support' for relief work

One person died after a building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday, while 70 others are feared trapped in the debris, reports said. Around 25 people have been rescued and shifted to a hospital in the town of Mahad of the district, while 17 people are injured.

The building 'Tariq Gardens', which was around 10 years old, collapsed in Kajalpura in the Mahad tehsil at around 7 pm. There were around 45 flats in the building, PTI reported. Hindustan Times reported that some people left the building when it started shaking.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he has spoken to Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhary and Mahad MLA Bharat Gogawale, and "assured all possible support" for relief work.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spoke to MLA @BharatGogawale and Collector Nidhi Chaudhary to inquire about the building collapse in Mahad. He has assured them that all possible support will be extended for speedy rescue & relief works. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 24, 2020

Meanwhile, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also deployed to aid in rescue operations.

Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted about the collapse, saying, "The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG NDRF to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone’s safety."

A viral video of the collapse showed a plume of dust rising from where the building had stood. Another video showed police trying to control several onlookers gathered at the collapse site.

Soon after the collapse occurred, Maharashtra minister Aditi S Tatkare was quoted by ANI as saying that three floors of the five-storey building had been affected.

Meanwhile, the NDRF said that the incident occurred at 6.50 pm. "Rescue teams have been moved with all necessary CSSR equipment, canine squad, etc" the NDRF statement added.

With inputs from agencies