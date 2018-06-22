One civilian injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag as gunbattle breaks out between security forces, militants

Srinagar: A woman was injured on Friday during a gunfire exchange between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Police said she sustained the gunshot injury in the Srigufwara village gun battle site.

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district to check spread of any kind of rumours.

Earlier, the security forces laid a cordon around the village following specific information about presence of the militants.

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired, triggering the encounter, which is still underway," a police officer said.