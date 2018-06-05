You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

On World Environment Day, President Ram Nath Kovind urges people to 'think global, act local'

India PTI Jun 05, 2018 18:46:06 IST

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday asked students to engage with residents of villages to improve the status of cleanliness, literacy, immunisation and nutrition programmes.

File image of President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

File image of President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

In his concluding remarks at the two-day Governors' Conference in New Delhi, he also suggested people adopt the "think global, act local" approach for environment protection.

Tuesday, 5 June, is World Environment Day.

Keeping in mind the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Accord and the International Solar Alliance, local and state-level contributions are very important to achieving national goals, Kovind said.

Governors can make efforts to develop Raj Bhavan complexes and state universities as an environmental ideal, he suggested.

Kovind said that governors can inspire universities towards 'University Social Responsibility'.

"University students should visit villages at regular intervals. They should engage with residents of the village in regard to cleanliness, literacy, immunisation and nutrition programmes. Governors could hold discussions with vice-chancellors to make the 'Swachhta Internship' programme more effective," the president was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He urged governors to convene meetings of vice-chancellors of state universities from time to time.

The vice president, prime minister and the minister for home affairs also addressed the concluding session of the conference.

Earlier in the day, the conference discussed ideas on the commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 18:46 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores