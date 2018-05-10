On parole, Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives in Patna to attend his elder son's marriage on 12 May

Patna: The wait was finally over for his family, relatives, and party leaders and supporters, as jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad arrived in Patna on Thursday evening to attend his elder son's marriage on 12 May.

Lalu Prasad was received by his elder daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti, his sons — former Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Yadav — and some senior party leaders.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief was welcomed at the Patna airport like a hero, with hundreds of party leaders, workers and upbeat supporters holding his colourful pictures in hand and raising slogans in his praise.

He is availing a three-day parole granted by Ranchi's Birsa Munda Central Jail authorities, to allow him to attend the marriage. He is currently serving his jail term following conviction in the fodder scam.

With a festive mood already prevailing at Patna's sprawling 10, Circular Road bungalow — allotted to former Bihar Chief Minister and Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, his presence is set to add more colour to the celebrations.

Former Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav got engaged last month to former Minister and senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya Rai. The wedding will take place in Patna on 12 May.

Earlier in the day, accompanied by a team of doctors and policemen, Lalu Prasad left the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), where he is admitted for treatment, for Patna by a private carrier.

He will, however, remain under constant watch of the camera during the marriage, in line with the conditions of the parole. He will also not meet and speak to party leaders, media persons and not engage in any political activity.

"All his movements would be captured by video cameras," a jail official said.

Lalu has been undergoing treatment at RIMS after he was brought back to Ranchi from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on 1 May.

He was admitted to RIMS on 17 March as he complained of uneasiness in the jail.

The RJD chief has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013, the latest being the Dumka treasury case in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years in jail.

His provisional bail plea hearing is due to be taken up at the Jharkhand High Court on 11 May.