You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

On International Women's Day, take this quiz on female heroes whose hard work is inspiration to many

India Sunil Dhavala Mar 07, 2019 23:13:47 IST

Like every year, 8 March is being celebrated across the world as International Women's Day. The United Nations, which decides the annual theme identifying issues affecting women across the world has focussed on innovative ways to advance gender equality and empowerment of women, particularly in areas of social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable architecture, in the 2019 edition of Women's Day. Firstpost has prepared a special quiz on women from across the world whose hard work has become an inspiration to many. Here it is:

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 23:13:47 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories




Cricket Scores