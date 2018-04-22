On Earth Day, take this quiz to know how you can help protect environment, reduce carbon emissions

Every year, 22 April is celebrated across the world as Earth Day. As this year's Earth Day theme focuses on "Ending Plastic Pollution", it's high time we take a step forward and replace plastic and styrofoam usage with biodegradable products.

In India, plastic usage has grown inexorably from humble beginnings to a stage where the country has been rated as the 12th biggest plastic polluter in the world. Keeping all this in mind, Firstpost has prepared a quiz to spread awareness about the importance of the day, and the need to cut down on plastic usage and reduce carbon emissions.