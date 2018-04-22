You are here:
On Earth Day, take this quiz to know how you can help protect environment, reduce carbon emissions

India Sunil Dhavala Apr 22, 2018 11:21:50 IST

Every year, 22 April is celebrated across the world as Earth Day. As this year's Earth Day theme focuses on "Ending Plastic Pollution", it's high time we take a step forward and replace plastic and styrofoam usage with biodegradable products.

In India, plastic usage has grown inexorably from humble beginnings to a stage where the country has been rated as the 12th biggest plastic polluter in the world. Keeping all this in mind, Firstpost has prepared a quiz to spread awareness about the importance of the day, and the need to cut down on plastic usage and reduce carbon emissions.


