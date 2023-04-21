On Civil Services Day, PM Modi tells bureaucrats no time to waste as India’s time has arrived

News Delhi: The government system should support the aspirations of common people for a developed India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing bureaucrats on the occasion of 16th ‘Civil Services Day’ at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday.

Addressing the gathering of civil servants, the Prime Minister said that the government servants that there are two approaches to life, first, getting things done and second letting things happen. “The first is an active attitude and the second reflects a passive attitude. People with faith in getting things done take ownership in a proactive manner and become the driving force of their teams,” he said.

“By this burning desire to bring change in the lives of the people you will be able to leave a memorable legacy. You will not be judged by what you have done for yourself but by what changes have you brought in the lives of the people”, he said.

Giving examples of Aspirational districts that are performing better than other districts on many development parameters due to good governance, he said people-centric governance solves problems and gives better results.

Modi also highlighted transformative changes in the rural economy, railways, highways, port capacity augmentation and the number of airports, saying that India is rising as the 5th largest economy in the world, taking strides in fintech as it secures the number one position in digital transactions, one of the cheapest mobile data providers and the third largest startup ecosystem in the world.

Highlighting the importance and necessity of political parties with different ideologies in a democracy, the Prime Minister stressed the need for bureaucracy to assess whether the political party in power is utilizing the taxpayers’ money for the benefit of the nation.

“It is the duty of the bureaucrats to analyse whether a political party is making use of taxpayers’ money for the benefit of the country”, the Prime Minister continued,” he said.

Modi also stated that young civil servants have the opportunity to make a mark of prominence in history when the accomplishments of the nation will be evaluated after 100 years of independence. “You can say with pride that I have played a role in creating new systems for the country and also improving it. I am sure all of you will continue to expand your role in nation-building”, he concluded.

During the event, the PM also conferred the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration to recognize the “extraordinary and innovative” work done by the districts and organizations of the centre and the state governments for the welfare of common citizens.

