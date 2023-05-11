An alarming video from a wedding in Chhattisgarh has gone viral on the internet, showing a guest collapsing and passing away on camera after performing a vigorous dance at the function. The viral video shows a man energetically dancing at a wedding and then attempting to steady himself by sitting down on the stage. However, within moments, he dramatically falls backwards and reportedly suffers a heart attack, dying on the spot. The man was identified as Dilip Rautkar, an engineer employed at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh, as per social media reports.

This video shows him dancing enthusiastically and then suddenly slowing down his movements. The man then sits on the stage which seems like he’s catching some breath after a tiresome dance, however, the turn of events shocked everyone present there.

Watch the video to see what happened next:

Here is the full video:

10 May 2023 : 🇮🇳 : Dilip Rautkar, an engineer at Bhilai Steel Plant, suffered a 💔attack💉 while dancing at a wedding & died on the spot.#heartattack2023 #TsunamiOfDeath #BeastShotStrikesAgain #BeastShot pic.twitter.com/PLogsrUAx7 — Anand Panna (@AnandPanna1) May 10, 2023

Since last year, cases of people collapsing and dying due to heart attacks have been reported in the news, with some attributing it to possible side effects of COVID-19 medications and vaccines.

According to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the government has initiated research to investigate the possible correlation between the surge in heart attacks and COVID-19. The minister stated in an interview that the findings are anticipated to be available within the next two to three months. In addition, the minister also highlighted that several young performers, athletes, and sportspeople have passed away while performing and that it is a matter required to be investigated.

A similar case of a man collapsing and dying due to a heart attack during a wedding procession in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh was reported in January this year. The 32-year-old man was dancing in the procession when he suffered a heart attack, leading to his untimely demise.

In another instance, the Seoni area of India last year, a 60-year-old woman reportedly fell on the dance floor of a wedding sangeet due to a heart attack and passed away. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni last year.

