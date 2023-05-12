In a strange incident from the national capital, a woman was found stealing petrol from a bike and later setting it on fire. The incident reportedly took place in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur, CCTV footage of which has now gone viral. In one such video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, the unidentified woman can be seen carrying out her misdeeds and further making attempts to put another bike on fire. However, she was caught by the locals who later handed her over to the police. According to police, the woman’s intention behind settling bikes on fire is yet to be known.

As seen in the CCTV footage, the accused woman approached a bike in the night hours. She then stopped by to steal petrol from the bike. As soon as she is done with stealing petrol, the woman can be seen setting fire to the vehicle and then running away from the scene.

Watch:

The shocking video has caught a lot of attention on social media, leaving people confused about the woman’s behaviour. Taking to the comment section, many also shared divided reactions. While some made fun of her antics, a few also appreciated the presence of CCTV cameras in the locality.

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Last year, a delivery man was seen setting his bike on fire after having an argument with traffic police in an inebriated state. Similarly in another incident, a 23-year-old man in Delhi’s Subhash Nagar was seen intentionally setting fire to a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which caused major damage to 20 other cars parked in the lot.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.