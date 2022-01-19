Omicron News LIVE Updates: EC issues notice to Samajwadi Party for violating COVID-19 norms, warns party to be careful in future

11:28 (ist)

Omicron News LIVE Updates:

Maharashtra: Nearly 500 police personnel found infected with COVID-19 in 24 hours

As many as 499 police personnel were found infected with coronavirus in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday. The infected personnel include 95 police officers.

The total number of infected police officers in Maharashtra is 5,854 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. A total of 40,959 police personnel, ranging from the rank of the constable to assistant sub-inspector, were found infected in the state, he added.

In Mumbai, a total of 10,666 police personnel were infected with coronavirus so far, of whom 126 died. Currently, the number of active cases in the Mumbai Police force stands at 1,273.

- PTI