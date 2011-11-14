Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today met Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in connection with the on-going controversy over the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from some parts of the state. Abdullah, who is pitching for removal of the AFSPA from those areas where normalcy has returned, discussed the issue during his half-an-hour-long meeting with the prime minister, sources said.

The two leaders also discussed the security situation in the state, they said. After his meeting with Singh, Abdullah met Home Minister P Chidambaram.

Speaking to the media, Abdullah dared the army to oppose the partial revocation of AFSPA from peaceful areas in the state. “The areas where we’re demanding the revocation of AFSPA are areas where the army, even today, has no presence,” he said.

The meeting with the prime minister comes a day after Abdullah had discussions with Defence Minister AK Antony and Army Chief VK Singh to press for early removal of the Act from certain parts of the state.

At the meeting with Antony, Abdullah had presented his case for removal of AFSPA from at least four districts — two each in Kashmir and Jammu.

While Antony conveyed the reservations of the Army over such a move, Abdullah emphasised the need to translate the promises made by the National Conference-Congress alliance on ground and reward the people of the state for maintaining a peaceful year.

Abdullah had noted that the state has seen a boom in the tourism industry with nearly 13 lakh tourists visiting till October this year.

The Army has voiced its serious reservations over withdrawal of AFSPA from certain parts citing security concerns.

After meeting the defence minister, Abdullah had tweeted yesterday, “Yes, I have just finished meeting the Defence Minister & no, I don’t intend to speak to the media for the time being.”

Abdullah will also be meeting Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on the AFSPA issue. The Jammu and Kashmir government has been pressing for partial removal of AFSPA and suggested that it could be removed from Srinagar and Budgam areas besides Jammu city and Sambha.

Agencies