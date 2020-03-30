Omar Abdullah asks people to avoid gathering to mourn uncle’s death in view of coronavirus lockdown; Narendra Modi appreciates gesture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for appealing to people to avoid gathering in view of the coronavirus outbreak following his uncle's death on Sunday.

The NC leader had tweeted on Sunday night about his uncle’s demise. He had urged people to avoid gathering at his uncle’s residence or graveyard in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

“My uncle Dr Mohd Ali Mattoo passed away earlier tonight after a brief illness. At this difficult time the family appeals to everyone to respect the guidelines to not gather either at his residence or the graveyard. Your prayers from your homes will give peace to his soul,” Abdullah had tweeted.

My uncle Dr Mohd Ali Mattoo passed away earlier tonight after a brief illness. At this difficult time the family appeals to everyone to respect the guidelines to not gather either at his residence or the graveyard. Your prayers from your homes will give peace to his soul. pic.twitter.com/JsVwRjfdnk — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 29, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Jammu and Kashmir leader’s tweet on Monday with a condolence message. He also praised Omar and wrote “in this hour of grief, your call to avoid any large gathering is appreciable.”

Condolences to you and the entire family, @OmarAbdullah. May his soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, your call to avoid any large gathering is appreciable and will strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/2xz814elbq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020

The National Conference leader thanked the prime minister for his message of condolence.

My family joins me in thanking you very much for your message of condolence jenab. Your prayers for the departed soul are much appreciated. https://t.co/O5sHZmiPiF — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 30, 2020

India has been under a 21-day lockdown since 25 March to stop the spread of coronavirus. Over 1,000 people in country have tested positive for Covid-19 and 29 people have succumbed to the deadly disease.

Abdullah was released last week after close to seven months under detention. He has been in custody since the central government abrogated the special status of Jammu Kashmir on August 5 last year.

