Oh my dog: Why Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park wants to ban pets

If the Karnataka government has its way, pets will be banned from Bengaluru’s famous Cubbon Park from 1 July. The move has left animal lovers in the city seething.

The ban

The horticulture department has decided to enforce the ban after receiving more than 300 complaints of violations of guidelines at the park. Walkers and joggers have complained that pets, especially dogs, are allowed to roam freely without a leash, posing a threat to others.

Banners announcing the decision are expected to be installed at the gates of Cubbon Park from 1 July.

“Without leashes, the walkers say that certain dogs just jump upon them or attack them. They added that dog poop is found at random places as the pet parents do not pick it up,” a senior official of the horticulture department told The Hindu.

According to another official, public response to the ban will be monitored and based on it, a decision will be taken if the ban will be revoked or implemented permanently.

The protests

The proposal to ban pets has not gone down well with animal lovers and pet parents. They have launched a campaign on Change.org, which has more than 14,000 signatories demanding the immediate withdrawal of the proposal.

The petition started by CJ Memorial Trust, a Bengaluru-based organisation that fights for animal rights, titled “No Pet Ban at Cubbon Park – For Dogs Sake’, says, “Today, pet parents were shocked when a few security personnel said dogs would be banned at Cubbon Park web 1 July. We hear that due to many irresponsible pet parents lack of leashing in public areas, and not picking up poop etc.”

It requested the horticulture department to implement fines on those who do not pick up after their pets and leave them unleashed and demarcate dog-free spaces.

“Cubbon Park is a jewel in not only the city’s crown but also the country’s. Bangalore citizens have a unique love and ownership for this green public space that is the heart of the city and the soul of its people. Having a retrograde policy will certainly affect all of us,” the petition adds.

According to Priya Chetty, animal welfare activist and founder of CJ Memorial Trust, the horticulture department cannot be blamed for the ban. She said that the ban was because of those who don’t pick up the poop of their pets or leash them, reports The News Minute.

“Dogs come here (to Cubbon Park) for their play dates every weekend and over the years, a community was built. This ban will lead to a whole community ceasing to exist,” Shruthi Bopaiah who is a volunteer at the Dog Park, told The News Minute.

Not the first such proposal

This is not the first time a ban on pets has been proposed at Cubbon Park. The fight between the government and animal lovers has been ongoing for close to five years.

A previously imposed ban was revoked after major protests in the city.

In November 2020, four boards were put up outside Cubbon Park, asking owners to ensure their pets are on a leash and muzzled when inside. It also asked owners to carry certificates of vaccination for their pets and to ensure that dogs are not allowed to run free. However, after an outcry by animal lovers, the horticulture department promised to scrap the rules.

What do the rules say?



According to guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India in 2016, it is illegal to deny dogs exercise because this can make them aggressive. It said that the entry of pet dogs into parks will not be banned if the dogs are duly leashed and being walked by adults.

The guidelines state that the leash must be no longer than six feet “as leashing of pets in public places assures that they are safe and they (the people) are more likely to be comfortable when walking in the vicinity of a dog on a leash”.



With inputs from agencies

