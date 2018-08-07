You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Odisha's Malkangiri district on high alert due to possible influx of Maoists from Sukma in Chattisgarh

India Press Trust of India Aug 07, 2018 15:34:25 IST

Malkangiri: A high alert has been sounded at Odisha's Malkangiri district to prevent possible influx of Maoists from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, where security forces gunned down 15 naxals on Monday, a senior police officer said.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

The situation in Malkangiri is currently under control, but police "cannot afford to be complacent", he said. "After an exchange of fire, Maoists usually flee from the site of encounter in search of safe locations. As Malkangiri shares boundary with Chhattisgarh, the rebels may try to sneak into our territory," Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said.

The areas sharing boundary with Chhattisgarh's Sukma district - the site of the encounter - have been sealed and additional forces deployed at the entry points, the SP said.

"The vehicles entering into the district are being frisked at the border areas and the waterways have been put under strict vigil. Police patrolling has also been intensified in the vulnerable areas," he stated.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 15:34 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores