Odisha's Malkangiri district on high alert due to possible influx of Maoists from Sukma in Chattisgarh

Malkangiri: A high alert has been sounded at Odisha's Malkangiri district to prevent possible influx of Maoists from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, where security forces gunned down 15 naxals on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The situation in Malkangiri is currently under control, but police "cannot afford to be complacent", he said. "After an exchange of fire, Maoists usually flee from the site of encounter in search of safe locations. As Malkangiri shares boundary with Chhattisgarh, the rebels may try to sneak into our territory," Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said.

The areas sharing boundary with Chhattisgarh's Sukma district - the site of the encounter - have been sealed and additional forces deployed at the entry points, the SP said.

"The vehicles entering into the district are being frisked at the border areas and the waterways have been put under strict vigil. Police patrolling has also been intensified in the vulnerable areas," he stated.