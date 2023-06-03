Odisha Triple Train Crash: State govt declares a day's mourning, cancels official events

Odisha Train Crash: Following the devastating train crash in Balasore on Friday evening, which claimed the lives of more than 200 passengers and injured over 900, the Odisha government announced a day of mourning on Saturday.

On Saturday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a day of mourning and cancelled all state events.

The state I&PR Department issued a formal release on behalf of the news.

The incident on Friday night has been the subject of a high-level investigation, according to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Vaishnaw said the accident was unfortunate and the rescue operation began shortly after word of the incident reached his ministry.

He said the probe was ordered to determine what caused the derailment of the passenger train coaches.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen told the media that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit the accident site on Saturday.

The West Bengal government has reportedly sent officials from Kharagpur to take part in the ongoing relief operations at the scene of the horrific accident.

“…we are shocked…Our CM (Mamata Banerjee) might come here tomorrow …she has sent our officials… doctors, and a trauma ambulance from Kharagpur,” Sen was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed after colliding with a goods train near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha.

Amitabh Sharma, a spokesman for the Indian Railways, reported that the accident occurred on Friday about 7 o’clock.

“Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches,” Sharma told ANI.

(With agency inputs)

