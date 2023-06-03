Odisha Triple Train Crash: State govt declares a day's mourning, cancels official events
On Saturday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a day of mourning and cancelled all state events
Odisha Train Crash: Following the devastating train crash in Balasore on Friday evening, which claimed the lives of more than 200 passengers and injured over 900, the Odisha government announced a day of mourning on Saturday.
On Saturday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a day of mourning and cancelled all state events.
The state I&PR Department issued a formal release on behalf of the news.
Related Articles
The incident on Friday night has been the subject of a high-level investigation, according to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday.
Speaking to ANI on the incident, Vaishnaw said the accident was unfortunate and the rescue operation began shortly after word of the incident reached his ministry.
He said the probe was ordered to determine what caused the derailment of the passenger train coaches.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen told the media that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit the accident site on Saturday.
The West Bengal government has reportedly sent officials from Kharagpur to take part in the ongoing relief operations at the scene of the horrific accident.
“…we are shocked…Our CM (Mamata Banerjee) might come here tomorrow …she has sent our officials… doctors, and a trauma ambulance from Kharagpur,” Sen was quoted as saying by ANI.
The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed after colliding with a goods train near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha.
Amitabh Sharma, a spokesman for the Indian Railways, reported that the accident occurred on Friday about 7 o’clock.
“Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches,” Sharma told ANI.
(With agency inputs)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Odisha Train Accident: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rushes to spot; survivor recalls moment train derailed
A three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks occurred at Bahanagar in Odisha’s Balasore district
Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to victims
A Coromandel Express and a Bengaluru-Howrah train met with an accident in Odisha's Balasore near Bahanaga station on Friday
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results: HSE Science, Commerce stream result out, how to check
Students can check their scores on the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.