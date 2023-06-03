Odisha Train Accident: Union ministers visit injured at Balasore hospital

Odisha Triple Train Crash: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Railway Minsiter Ashwini Vaishnaw and BJP MP from Balasore Pratap Sarangi paid a visit to the hospital in Balasore to meet those injured in the Odisha train accident.

The death toll in the horrific train accident in the Balasore district of Odisha has risen to 261.

According to state chief secretary Pradeep Jena, more than 900 people have been injured in the accident which saw three trains collide with each other on Friday evening.

“So far around 900 passengers have been injured and are being treated in various hospitals in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Cuttack districts,” the official told the media.

“Only one bogie is left, which is severely damaged. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Service are still working to cut the bogie and try to recover the living or the dead,” he added.

The Chief Secretary added that the bodies were being given to the deceased’s kin upon presentation of identification documents.

“This mission is getting a little more difficult because the train is so badly damaged. The Railway Board Chairman, NDRF chief and District Magistrate are there on the site. The injured victims are being treated at both private and government hospitals. Autopsy has also started at some places,” he said.

“The bodies that have been identified and their kin are producing the documents are being given the body. If a body does not get identified then necessary procedure will be followed for autopsy and further action,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

