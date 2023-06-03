Odisha Train Accident: Rescue teams working on cutting through last bogie to rescue victims

Odisha Triple Train Crash: According to state chief secretary Pradeep Jena, work is being done to cut the only remaining bogie that was badly damaged in the terrible train disaster in Balasore, Odisha.

According to the Chief Secretary, there have been 238 fatalities so far, and at least 900 people have been hurt and are receiving medical attention.

“So far around 900 passengers have been injured and are being treated in various hospitals in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Cuttack districts. A total of 238 dead bodies have been recovered so far. The search and rescue operation is going on,” the official told the media.

“Only one bogie is left, which is severely damaged. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Service are still working to cut the bogie and try to recover the living or the dead,” he added.

The Chief Secretary added that the bodies were being given to the deceased’s kin upon presentation of identification documents.

“This mission is getting a little more difficult because the train is so badly damaged. The Railway Board Chairman, NDRF chief and District Magistrate are there on the site. The injured victims are being treated at both private and government hospitals. Autopsy has also started at some places,” he said.

“The bodies that have been identified and their kin are producing the documents are being given the body. If a body does not get identified then necessary procedure will be followed for autopsy and further action,” he added.

According to officials, over 20 government ambulances and 167 of the 108 fleet ambulances, as well as 45 Mobile Health Teams, were deployed at the scene.

In addition, a team of 25 doctors from SCB and 50 more doctors have been mobilised. Specialists in forensic medicine (FMT) were also mobilised.

The Additional Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Director of Health Services, Director of Blood Safety, and three other Additional Directors are at Balasore and collaborating with the medical teams, according to the officials.

The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed after colliding with a goods train near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha.

Amitabh Sharma, a spokesman for the railway, reported that the accident occurred on Friday about 7 o’clock.

“Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches,” Sharma told ANI.

In the meantime, the railway derailment has prompted the government of Odisha to designate Saturday a day of mourning.

The Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express’s official flag-off ceremony has been postponed due to the sad accident in Odisha, according to Konkan Railway officials.

A high-level investigation into the incident on Friday night has been ordered, according to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Vaishnaw said the accident was unfortunate and the rescue operation began shortly after word of the incident reached his ministry.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site of the deadly Odisha train crash in Balasore district on Saturday morning.

The minister took stock of the situation at the accident site in Balasore where search and rescue operations are underway.

“Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry,” the Railway Minister told the media.

“It’s a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it,” he added.

(With agency inputs)

