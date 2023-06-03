Odisha Train Accident: Railway Minister reaches crash site in Balasore, announces inquiry

Odisha Triple Train Crash: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site of the deadly Odisha train crash in Balasore district on Saturday morning.

The minister took stock of the situation at the accident site in Balasore where search and rescue operations are underway.

“Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry,” the Railway Minister told the media.

“It’s a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it,” he added.

The eastern state of Odisha witnessed one of the most horrific railway accidents in independent India when three trains collided in Balasore district on Friday evening, leading to the deaths of over 233 people and leaving more than 900 injured.

The deadly accident set off a massive rescue and evacuation process, officials said on Saturday.

“Death toll rises to 233 in the Balasore Train Accident,” Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena tweeted.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday, one of the deadliest railway accidents in Indian history occurred close to the Bahanaga Baazar station in the Balasore district, some 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar. The Railway Ministry immediately ordered an investigation.

According to a statement from the Indian Railways, A M Chowdhary, Commissioner Railway Safety, South East Circle, will be in charge of the investigation into the train disaster. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is responsible for the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said.

“These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too,” he said.

The Coromandel Express, which was travelling to Chennai, saw part of its coaches collide with the waggons of a cargo train, which was also involved in the disaster, he added.

The bodies were removed from beneath the derailed coaches using gas cutters.

“Some of the scenes at the site were too gory to describe,” said a passenger.

Mangled coaches lay scattered at the accident site. Some of the coaches had mounted on others, while others of which had turned turtle due to the collision. The nearby railway tracks were nearly completely wrecked.

