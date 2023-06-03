Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of those deceased in the Odisha train accident while the injured will be given Rs 50,000.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 2, 2023

A Coromandel Express and a Bengaluru-Howrah train met with an accident in Odisha’s Balasore near Bahanaga station on Friday.

A three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks occurred at Bahanagar in Odisha’s Balasore district.

As many as 350 people have been injured and over 50 people have died after the passenger train collided with a goods train in Balasore. The train runs from Kolkata’s Howrah station in West Bengal to Tamil Nadu’s Chennai.

Fifteen coaches of the Coromandel Express came off the tracks while two others derailed.

National Disaster Relief Force and its state division have been deployed in the area and are currently trying to rescue trapped passengers while cutting through the debris to reach them.

Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday, said Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Southern Railway.

According to CPRO Southern Railway, several bogies are reported to have derailed.

