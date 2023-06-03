Odisha Train Accident: Japan PM Fumio Kishida 'saddened' by tragedy

The world has come together to express grief and offer its support to India as the country witnessed one of its worst train accidents in Odisha’s Balasore after a Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train collided.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that he is “saddened” over the loss of lives in the train accident in Odisha and wished speedy recovery for those who were injured. He offered condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the train accident.

A statement released by the Embassy of Japan in India read, “On June 3, Prime Minister KISHIDA sent the condolence message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the train accident in Odisha, India.”

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and its people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured,” the statement added.

Kishida also took to his Twitter account to comment on the accident. “PM Modi @narendramodi, I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and people,” he said.

In another tweet he said, “I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.”

The death toll stands at 261 people while over 1,000 remain gravely injured. The train crash, one of the deadliest in the country, took place in Balasore district about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.

With inputs from agencies

