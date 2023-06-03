Odisha Train Accident: Civil Aviation Ministry issues advisory to monitor airfare surges

In the wake of the Odisha train accident that has led to the cancellation of several scheduled trains, the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued an advisory to airlines to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar and other airports in the state.

“Further, any cancellation and rescheduling of flights due to the incident may be done without penal charges,” the advisory added.

The death toll stands at 288 people while over 900 remain gravely injured. The train crash, one of the deadliest in the country, took place in Balasore district about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived at Balasore on Saturday afternoon to review the situation, has said that those found to be guilty will be severely punished.

In view of the situation in Odisha’s Balasore, several trains have been cancelled to bring things under control.

Development Commissioner, Odisha said in a statement, “Since other trains will be stopped in districts falling on affected routes, Collectors have been asked to ensure that all the passengers stay safe. They have been told to provide them with whatever facilities are required including water, sanitation, security, food etc at places where such trains may have stopped. Funds to be met from CMRF.”