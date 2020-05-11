Odisha to engage 6,000 more teachers to speed up Class 10 answer sheet evaluation; checking to resume form 20 May

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education is deploying 6,000 more evaluators in addition to the 17,000 already engaged to get the matriculation answer sheets checked, reported the Hindustan Times.

The Board aims to speed up the answer sheet evaluation process, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, by engaging more number of teachers. BSE is planning to declare Class 10 result by the end of July.

The answer sheet evaluation will resume from 20 May, the report quoted BSE president Ramashis Hazra as saying.

Hazra said that during the evaluation process, coronavirus guidelines like use of masks, hand sanitizers and physical distancing will be adhered to. The evaluation process is scheduled to finish in 20 days.

“The evaluation of each subject will be held in three phases and three sittings and the teachers assigned to evaluate the respective subject at the specific time allotted to them,” he added.

As per a report in Times of India, since there are teachers who might have left the headquarters and gone to their hometowns of villages, the board has taken steps to engage teachers at centres where they are currently residing.

Other states are also working on completing the evaluation of Class 10 answer sheets.

Earlier this month, the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) said that it is discussing the issue of starting the evaluation of Class 10 papers. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore had said that the Class 10 results in the state would be delayed further as the evaluation process would commence after 17 May.

Last month, School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh, too had announced the evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets would begin from 22 April.

