CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019 Declared LIVE updates: 65.89% students clear Class 12 exam from Arts stream, 70.26% from Commerce

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019 Declared Latest updates | The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) announced the results of Odisha Board Class 12 or CHSE +2 exams for Arts and Commerce steam today (Friday, 21 June) at 3.30 pm. This year, 65.89% students clear Class 12 exam from Arts stream while 70.26% candidates pass from Commerce stream.

Candidates who appeared for the CHSE Odisha +2 exam, which was conducted between 7 March to 30 March, can check scores on the official websites – orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

In Arts stream, a total 2, 35,183 students appeared for the CHSE Odisha +2 exams while for Commerce stream, 27,278 candidates gave the board exam. Last year, the Odisha Board declared the results for both the streams on 9 June.

Apart from the Odisha Board's official portal, the CHSE +2 results for Arts and Commerce stream will also available on alternative websites – examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Steps to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 results:

Step 1: Visit Odisha Board's official websites chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link that says 'Odisha 12th Result 2019' link

Step 3: Enter the required details such as roll number/date of birth

Step 4: Hit on 'Submit'

Step 5: Your Odisha Class 12 Arts or Commerce Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

SMS service:

If candidates are unable to check their CHSE Odisha Art or Commerce results via the Internet, they can avail SMS service. To receive the board results on phones, type: RESULT (space) or 12 (space) ROLL NO and send it to 56263.

About CHSE Odisha

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is the School Board that monitors, manages and regulates the Higher Secondary Education in the state. CHSE Odisha was founded in the year 1982 with the goal to standardize the higher secondary education in the state.

