Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Results for written exam announced; get direct link here

The exams for the Odisha Police Constable recruitment 2021 were held between 15-17 November to fill a total of 244 posts of Constable (Communication) in the technical cadre

The results for the Constable (Communication) Recruitment exam 2021 in Odisha Police have been released by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website of Odisha Police - http://odishapolice.azurewebsites.net/.

The procedure to check the result is as follows:

Visit the official website - http://odishapolice.azurewebsites.net/

On the homepage, click on link that reads, ‘Results for Written Test CBRE’

Check the result in the PDF file and download a copy to use in the future

Direct link to view result is here - https://odishapolice.azurewebsites.net/pdf/Odisha Police_PET_Results.pdf

The result list of the Computer Based Recruitment Exam (CBRE) for the post of Constable (Communication) contains the application number and roll number of candidates. A total of 739 applicants qualified for the written exam and have been shortlisted to appear in the Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test.

According to an official notice, the Physical Measurement and the Physical Efficiency Test will begin from 17 December onwards at the OSAP 7th Bn Ground, (in front of Aranya Bhawan), Bhubaneswar.

All applicants who have been shortlisted for the Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test are advised to go through the general instructions for the exam and check the official website regularly for further updates.

After the Physical Efficiency Test, a common merit list will be made. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by an applicant in the Computer Based Exam and the weightage given to the NCC certificate. The selection of candidates will be done category wise in the order of merit, as per news reports.

