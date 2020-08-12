Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 Date: Class 12 scores to be declared today; alternative websites to check if official site is slow

Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 Date: If the official website is slow or unresponsive due to heavy traffic, students need not worry, but can check on alternative websites

Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 Date: The Class 12 Science stream exam results are scheduled to be declared by the Odisha education board at 12.30 pm today (12 August, Wednesday).

Students can check the official website — orissaresults.nic.in. Around one lakh students are awaiting their scores in the Science examination this year.

Once the results are announced, the official website may be slow or unresponsive due to heavy traffic. In such a scenario, students need not worry, but can check their scores on alternative websites.

Alternative websites to check Odisha Plus 2 Science result:

How to check Odisha Plus 2 Science result via SMS:

Type 'RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER' and send it to 56263.

How to check Odisha Plus 2 Science results on official website:

Step 1: Log on the official website — orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the result

Step 3: Enter roll number and other details in the log in page

Step 4: Click submit and take a print of the result

Steps to check Odisha Class 12 result 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Visit the website: examresults.net.

Step 2: Select the state board

Step 3: Look for the result link that says ‘Odisha Class 12’

Step 4: Fill in your roll no and ‘Submit’

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Steps to check Odisha Class 12 results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on 'Odisha' in the list of the states

Step 3: Look for the link for the Class 12 results.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​