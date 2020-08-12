Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020: Class 12 results today at 12.30 pm; check orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha education minister Samir Dash will announce the results for nearly 3 lakh students who appeared in the higher secondary exams this year

The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce the result of higher secondary or Class 12, science exams today (Wednesday, 12 August).

The School Education Department tweeted, "+2 Science Result will be declared on 12 August at 12.30 pm in CHSE (O) and the result will be available on orissaresults.nic.in."

+2 Science Result will be declared on 12th. August at 12.30 PM in CHSE(O) and the result will be available on https://t.co/4jIvMztTIK — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) August 11, 2020

The result will be announced by Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. Students who are not happy with their score will get the opportunity to reappear for the pending subjects when the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation improves, reported Indian Express.

Nearly 3 lakh students had appeared for the higher secondary examination this year, according to Hindustan Times.

The Odisha government had cancelled the pending examinations higher secondary classes which were initially scheduled between 23 and 28 March for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 22 papers including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail were postponed.

The CHSE has adopted the assessment scheme announced by the Supreme Court of India on the basis of the suggestion made by a committee of CBSE.

A report by The New Indian Express mentioned minister Samir Ranjan Dash as saying that the result of Plus II Commerce stream will be announced by the third week of August, while Arts and Vocational Education streams result would be declared by the end of August.

The report said that the council is also considering holding optional examination in the subjects for which exams could not be held in March, as soon as the situation improves.

Those who appear for the optional examination, the marks obtained in it will be treated as final.