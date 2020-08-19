Odisha Plus 2 Commerce Result 2020: CHSE to declare scores at 11:30 am today on orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha Plus 2 Commerce Result 2020 | The state government had cancelled the pending exam for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Odisha Plus 2 Commerce Result 2020 | The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the Class 12 Commerce stream exam results 2020 today (Wednesday) at 11.30 am. Once declared, students can check their scores at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The results of the annual +2 Commerce Exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will be declared on August-19. The results will be published at 11:30 AM, said by Shri Samir Ranjan Dash, Hon'ble Minister, School and Mass Education, Odisha . — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) August 17, 2020

Around 25,000 students had appeared for the exams that were originally scheduled to be conducted between 23 and 28 March, according to Hindustan Times.

The state government had cancelled the pending exam for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At least 22 papers, including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics and hardware and retail, were postponed.

CHSE adopted an assessment scheme announced by the Supreme Court on the basis of a suggestion made by a committee of CBSE.

Last year, Odisha Class 12 Commerce result was declared on 22 June. The overall pass percentage was 74.91 percent. Nayagarh recorded the highest pass percentage among districts in commerce with 95.59 percent students clearing the exam and Deogarh recorded the lowest in pass percentage with 40.07 percent.

How to check Odisha Plus 2 Commerce results 2020 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the website — orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the result.

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other details to log. Press Submit button.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out.

The Odisha Plus 2 Science result 2020 was declared on 12 August. A total of 97,546 students had appeared for the exam, out of which 70.21 percent students passed. Of the 68,374 students who passed, 38,301 were boys and 30,073 were girls.