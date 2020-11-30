Odisha NEET 2020 Counselling: Round 1 seat allotment result declared at ojee.nic.in

Candidates who have got a seat in the first round will have to pay an admission fee and download a provisional admission letter between 30 November and 2 December

The Odisha NEET 2020 counselling first seat allotment results for MBBS and BDS courses have been released at ojee.nic.in. Those who appeared for first round of Odisha NEET 2020 Counselling can check their results by visiting the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination.

Those who have been allotted a seat in the first round of Odisha NEET 2020 counselling will have to log in and complete the seat acceptance activities. The candidates have to confirm if they accept the allotted seat.

How to check Round 1 Odisha NEET 2020 Counselling result:

Step 1: Open Google and enter ojee.nic.in in the search box

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on the link for MBBS and BDS Counselling – OJEE 2020

Step 3: Then, click on the candidate login option

Step 4: Enter NEET application number, password and captcha to log in

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Complete seat acceptance formalities

According to India Today, those who have got a seat in the first round will have to pay an admission fee and download a provisional admission letter between 30 November and 2 December. Online registration process for round two of Odisha NEET 2020 Counselling will take place on 4 and 5 December.

As per a notification, candidates have to choose the Freeze option to accept the allotted seat. In case, they do not want to accept the allotted seat, they are required to use the Float option.

If the admission fee is less than Rs 1 lakh, it can be paid online through the login ID of the candidate. On the other hand, if the fee is above Rs 1 lakh, then candidates will have to submit it in the form of DD drawn on any Bank in favour of “OJEE 2020”.

The Times of India reported that candidates who appear for the second round of counselling will have to fill choices between 6 and 7 December. The OJEE will be releasing the vacant seats including the all-India quota seats on December 3.