Odisha: Miffed over inter-caste relation, angry mob tonsures couple, parades them; police complaint filed against 21 accused

Baripada: Opposed to the love affair between a girl and a boy belonging to two different communities, a group of villagers in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district allegedly tonsured them and paraded them on the streets as per the decision of a Kangaroo court, police said.

The incident came to light when a video showing the tonsuring of the boy and the girl by the villagers went viral on social media on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the boy from Karanjia town had gone to meet his girlfriend at Mandua village.

Odisha: Locals shaved heads of a man & a woman after the man, allegedly her lover, went to visit her at her home in Mandua village of Karanjia block in Mayurbhanj on 22 June. Narayan Nayak, SDPO says, "We are trying to identify all the accused, investigation underway." (24.6.19) pic.twitter.com/nZMTIeD2Wx — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019

The villagers caught them from a room and produced them at the kangaroo court of Manduya village on Saturday night. As per the decision of the kangaroo court, the villagers tonsured both the lovers and paraded them on the streets.

The police rescued the two and booked 21 people from the village based on the FIR lodged by the girl. Meanwhile, the police have arrested three of the 21 accused persons, said Karanjia police station Inspector-in-Charge Laxmidhar Swain.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Karanjia, Narayan Nayak said the police have launched a manhunt to nab the remaining accused persons.

