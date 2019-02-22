Odisha likely to implement PM-KISAN scheme along with state's flagship KALIA program for farmers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The Odisha government on Thursday has decided to implement the central government's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Samman Nidhi (PM- KISAN) scheme along with the state’s flagship program KALIA for the farmers in the state.

The decision has been taken in the state committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Aditya Padhi at the state Secretariat in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Briefing media persons Chief Secretary said, "Odisha will join Central Government's PM-KISAN Scheme, we have decided that the around Rs 13 lakh beneficiaries of the first phase under 'KALIA' scheme will be proposed for benefits under PM-KISAN scheme, for first instalment amount Rs of 2000."

Earlier in the day, chief minister Naveen Patnaik launched the Phase 2 of ‘Kalia’ scheme from Sohela block of Bargarh District.

He demanded a hike in cash benefit from Rs 6,000 to 10,000 and inclusion of landless labourers, sharecroppers and vulnerable households under the PM-KISAN scheme.

"Under the Central Government's KISAN scheme there is no provision for landless labourers, sharecroppers and vulnerable households. I have requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include these farmers in the PM-KISAN along with a hike in cash benefit from Rs 6000 to 10,000," the chief minister said.

The Centre announced the PM-KISAN in the interim budget 2019-20 where farmers holding up to two hectares of land will get Rs 6000 in three instalments.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.