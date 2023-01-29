Odisha Health Minister Naba Das injured in firing, being rushed to Apollo Bhubaneswar

New Delhi: Odisha’s health minister Naba Dash was shot in the chest in the Brajarajnagar area of Jharsuguda district on Sunday.

The Minister was rescued and rushed to the Jharsuguda hospital immediately. He is in critical condition and is now being taken to Apollo hospital Bhubaneswar via an air ambulance.

He was shot by ASI Gopal Chandra Das, who reportedly fired two shots at him.

The ASI was immediately apprehended by other police personnel at the spot and taken into custody. His firearms were also seized.

The incident took place near Brajarajnagar’s Gandhi Chhak, where the minister had gone to inaugurate a BJD party office. He was fired at as soon as he came out of his car while his supporters were garlanding him.

A high-level enquiry has been ordered to ascertain how such a security lapse happened.

The IG, Crime of Odisha police also has been asked to rush.

With inputs from News18 Odia

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.