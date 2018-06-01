You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Odisha govt launches health insurance scheme for journalists; 3,233 scribes to get Rs 2 lakh coverage

India PTI Jun 01, 2018 17:36:39 IST

Bhubaneswar:  The Odisha government launched a health insurance scheme for working journalists in the state on Friday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the scheme, called "Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana".

File image of Naveen Patnaik. Twitter @Naveen_Odisha

File image of Naveen Patnaik. Twitter @Naveen_Odisha

In the first phase, as many as 3,233 working journalists will get health insurance coverage up to Rs 2 lakh a year. At least five members of the journalists family will be covered under the scheme, said an official statement.

The scribes will get their health insurance card from the District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) in their respective districts.

A delegation of Bhubaneswar-based journalists met Patnaik at the state secretariat and thanked him for the scheme. They also drew the attention of the chief minister to the problems faced by scribes while performing their duties in the state.

"We have also urged the chief minister to introduce a pension scheme for journalists," said Pradumnya Mohanty, a member of the delegation that met Patnaik.

 


Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 17:36 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores