Odisha govt launches health insurance scheme for journalists; 3,233 scribes to get Rs 2 lakh coverage

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government launched a health insurance scheme for working journalists in the state on Friday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the scheme, called "Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana".

In the first phase, as many as 3,233 working journalists will get health insurance coverage up to Rs 2 lakh a year. At least five members of the journalists family will be covered under the scheme, said an official statement.

The scribes will get their health insurance card from the District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) in their respective districts.

A delegation of Bhubaneswar-based journalists met Patnaik at the state secretariat and thanked him for the scheme. They also drew the attention of the chief minister to the problems faced by scribes while performing their duties in the state.

"We have also urged the chief minister to introduce a pension scheme for journalists," said Pradumnya Mohanty, a member of the delegation that met Patnaik.