Odisha government declares drought in nine districts; official analysis finds 'severe deficit' of rainfall in two districts

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has declared drought in certain pockets of nine districts of the state and authorised the collectors to undertake relief measures following the norm, officials said on Thursday.

As many as 5,633 villages of 66 Blocks and 16 urban local bodies (ULBs) of nine districts — Baragarh, Bolangir, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh have suffered crop loss of 33 percent and above due to moisture stress, a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management department on Wednesday said.

"Accordingly, the state government has declared drought of moderate and severe natures in these areas and authorised the collectors to undertake relief measures," Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said.

The State Drought Monitoring Cell (SDMC) has been monitoring the drought situation, while studying different parameters as prescribed in the Manual for Drought Management, 2016.

The official said according to the analysis, there is rainfall deviation of 39 percent to 59 percent (severe deficit) in five blocks — Muribahal, Loisinga and Belapada of Bolangir district and two blocks — Sundargarh Sadar and Tangarapalli of Sundargarh District.

Another 30 blocks in 12 districts experienced deficit rainfall (shortfall between 19 percent and 39 percent), while 100 blocks in 19 districts have experienced dry spell of continuous three weeks and more, the SRC office said.

Accordingly, the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department, and the collectors were requested for joint verification of the crop condition in the field. The SRC office said the cumulative average rainfall in Odisha from June 1 to October 20 was surplus of 17.2 per cent over the long-term average.