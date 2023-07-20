Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 56 crore bonus, incentives for kendu leaf pluckers, binders

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced Rs 56-crore financial aid to support more than 8 lakh kendu leaf pluckers and individuals involved in this trade.

As part of the third phase of the 2022 crop year, a 25 per cent bonus will be granted to 7.75 lakh kendu leaf pluckers, while an additional 5 per cent incentive will be extended to 40,000 binders and temporary workers. The move aims to uplift and assist those engaged in the kendu leaf industry and improve their livelihoods.

A total amount of Rs 56.23 crore will be given to the kendu leaf workers, it said. In the first phase of the 2022 crop year, Rs 1,000 was given to each kendu leaf plucker, and Rs 1,500 to each binder and temporary worker, the CMO release said, adding that Rs 83.34 crore of financial assistance was provided then.

Similarly, in the second tranche, Rs 1,000 was given to each kendu leaf plucker along with Rs 200 for water bottles and Rs 160 for chappals. During this phase, binders and temporary workers were given Rs 1,500 each, and thus the total financial aid was Rs 111.21 crore, the release said.

The total amount of assistance given to the kendu leaf pluckers and binders for the 2022 crop year would be Rs 250.78 crore, which is a “record in a single crop year”, it said.

Most of the beneficiaries belong to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, and the financial assistance will be “helpful” in improving their living standard, it claimed.