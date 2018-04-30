Odisha board results likely to be announced in first week of May; check bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is likely to release the results for High School Certificate (HSC)/Class 10 and Council of Higher Secondary Education/Class 12 results in the first week of May, reported The Times of India. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their scores at the official websites.

The Class 10 exams were held from 23 February to 8 March and the Class 12 exams were held from 6 to 28 March, according to The Times of India report.

Once the results are declared, they can be checked on the official websites: bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

According to Zee News, the Class 10 exam, held by Odisha's Cuttack based Board of Secondary Education (BSE), was taken by about six lakh students.

Once the results are declared, follow the steps to check the scores: