Odd-Even scheme to end today: No decision on extension even as air quality dips to 'severe' category in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: No decision was taken on Thursday on extending the Odd-Even road rationing scheme, which enters its final day on Friday. The anti-pollution measure kicked in on 4 November and is scheduled to end on 15 November, if not extended by the Delhi government.

"A final decision about extending the odd-even rule could be taken on Friday, depending on the situation of air pollution and outcome of a hearing pertaining to the scheme in the Supreme Court," a Delhi government functionary said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said the odd-even restrictions could be extended if required.

Till Thursday, a total of 4,309 challans were issued against violators of the scheme, officials said.

According to official data, 475 challans were issued by the teams of traffic police(276.), transport (139) and revenue (60) departments from 8 am to 8 pm, when the restrictions were in force, on Thursday.

The violators of odd-even rules are slapped with a fine of Rs 4,000.

A total of 532 violators of odd-even rules were challaned on the first day of the scheme on 4 November. The highest number of challans (709) was issued on 6 November.

Under the rule, non-transport vehicles having odd and even last digits of registration number ply on odd and even dates, respectively.

The Delhi government has claimed a high percentage of compliance of the scheme by motorists in the city. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has said people were "religiously" following the odd-even rule.

The Delhi government blaming crop stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana as the reason behind poor air quality in the National Capital has claimed that the odd-even scheme is one of the steps responsible for respite from the crisis.