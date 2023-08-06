Nuh violence: Haryana govt extends suspension of mobile internet, SMS services 

The Haryana government on Saturday extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh till August 8, according to an official order.

Suspension of these two services in Palwal district has been extended till 5 pm on August 7, it said.

Mobile internet and SMS services were suspended after clashes erupted in Nuh on July 31 over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other districts of the state. Six people have died in the clashes.

The order to extend the suspension was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), T V S N Prasad, on Saturday evening. The Haryana government had earlier suspended mobile internet and SMS services and later extended till August 5.

“This order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh and shall be in force up to 08.08.2023 (23:59 hrs),” it stated.

“It has been brought to my notice by the deputy commissioners of Nuh that the law-and-order situation has been reviewed and intimated that conditions are still critical and tense in their respective districts.

“After assessment of the current prevailing law-and-order situation as well as recommendation of the deputy commissioner, Nuh, I am of this view that there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Nuh on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being or could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS services and other dongle services,” order stated.

In a separate order, the ACS (Home) said, “This order extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Palwal, Haryana, and shall be in force up to 07.08.2023 (1700 hrs).”

